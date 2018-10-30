Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Buy

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $103.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $93.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on COLM. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Pivotal Research set a $94.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. DA Davidson cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.18.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $89.80 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $60.76 and a fifty-two week high of $95.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $795.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.25 million. Research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

Columbia Sportswear announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Douglas H. Morse sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $62,608.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward S. George sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total transaction of $459,239.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,030 shares in the company, valued at $641,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,661 shares of company stock worth $789,646. 56.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. 38.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

