Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Given a $70.00 Price Target at Argus

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) received a $70.00 target price from Argus in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.67% from the company’s current price.

CL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

CL traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,514,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,610,937. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.72. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $57.41 and a 12-month high of $77.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 12,004.60% and a net margin of 13.55%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 462 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $30,977.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 1,015 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $68,055.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,740.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 395,779 shares of company stock worth $26,108,856. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

