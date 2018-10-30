Colfax Corp (CFX) Forecasted to Post FY2018 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share

Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) – KeyCorp increased their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Colfax in a report released on Thursday, October 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.24.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $875.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.38 million. Colfax had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 6.97%.

CFX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Colfax and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised shares of Colfax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday, August 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Colfax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of Colfax from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Colfax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.92.

NYSE:CFX opened at $28.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.35. Colfax has a 1-year low of $26.25 and a 1-year high of $42.38.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 20,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $682,660.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,887,976.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Colfax by 226.3% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,820,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,093,000 after buying an additional 2,649,609 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Colfax by 317.6% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 681,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,978,000 after buying an additional 518,254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Colfax by 10.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,660,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,829,000 after buying an additional 450,807 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Colfax by 70.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 725,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,143,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Colfax by 86.4% during the second quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 393,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,635,000 after buying an additional 182,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified industrial technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, and supplies heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, and gas compressors, as well as related products, systems, and services.

