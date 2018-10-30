Colabor Group Inc (GCL) Insider Lionel Ettedgui Purchases 57,000 Shares

Colabor Group Inc (TSE:GCL) insider Lionel Ettedgui acquired 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,080.00.

Lionel Ettedgui also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Colabor Group alerts:

On Friday, October 26th, Lionel Ettedgui acquired 80,000 shares of Colabor Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,400.00.

Shares of TSE:GCL remained flat at $C$0.44 on Tuesday. 51,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,194. Colabor Group Inc has a 12-month low of C$0.35 and a 12-month high of C$0.82.

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Colabor Group had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a negative return on equity of 71.01%. The company had revenue of C$291.01 million during the quarter.

Colabor Group Company Profile

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and markets food and food-related products in Canada. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Colabor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colabor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.