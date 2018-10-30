CoinEx Token Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. During the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One CoinEx Token token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00007061 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00148706 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00242639 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $641.89 or 0.10197130 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012442 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token’s genesis date was July 9th, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 9,962,146,451 tokens. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom . The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.com

CoinEx Token Token Trading

CoinEx Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

