Cohu, Inc. (COHU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

COHU has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cohu from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Cohu in a research report on Monday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Cohu stock opened at $19.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.66. Cohu has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $27.83. The stock has a market cap of $558.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.98.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.17. Cohu had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cohu will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio is 17.91%.

In related news, VP Hock Woo Chiang sold 15,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $436,611.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,017.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Northpointe Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cohu by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 149,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 12,666 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cohu by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 142,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Cohu by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 18,485 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Cohu by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 635,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,586,000 after acquiring an additional 191,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, and thermal sub-systems for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors worldwide.

