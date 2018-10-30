Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Releases Q4 2018 Earnings Guidance

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2018 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.09-4.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.17 billion.Cognizant Technology Solutions also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $4.50 EPS.
NASDAQ CTSH opened at $69.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $68.36 and a 12 month high of $85.10.
Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.53.
In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Allen Shaheen sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $26,361.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 17,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $1,396,073.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,694,551 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
About Cognizant Technology Solutions
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services.
