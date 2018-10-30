Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Releases Q4 2018 Earnings Guidance

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2018 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.09-4.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.17 billion.Cognizant Technology Solutions also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $4.50 EPS.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $69.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $68.36 and a 12 month high of $85.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.53.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Allen Shaheen sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $26,361.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 17,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $1,396,073.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,694,551 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services.

