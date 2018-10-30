Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology service provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $2.54 on Tuesday, hitting $66.68. 350,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,325,117. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $68.36 and a 1 year high of $85.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

CTSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.53.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 2,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $216,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Allen Shaheen sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $26,361.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,694,551 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services.

