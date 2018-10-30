Cognex Co. (CGNX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Cognex has a payout ratio of 16.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cognex to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.1%.

Cognex stock opened at $39.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.99.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $232.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.15 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 20.57%. Cognex’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.28.

In other news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $271,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $380,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $530,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 284,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,068,728.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $1,493,200 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Cognex declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. The company offers machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

