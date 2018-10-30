Cognex (CGNX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Cognex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets machine vision systems, or computers that can see. Cognex is the world’s leader in the machine vision industry, having shipped more than 200,000 vision systems, representing nearly $1.5 billion in cumulative revenue, since the company’s founding time. Cognex’s Modular Vision Systems Division, headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for automating the manufacture of a wide range of discrete items and for assuring their quality. Cognex’s Surface Inspection Systems Division, headquartered in Alameda, California, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for inspecting the surfaces of products manufactured in a continuous fashion, such as metals, papers and plastics. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Northcoast Research cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cognex in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Cognex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.10 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.65.

CGNX stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,595,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,224. Cognex has a 52 week low of $36.16 and a 52 week high of $72.99. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. Cognex had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $232.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Cognex’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Cognex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Anthony Sun sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $530,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 284,262 shares in the company, valued at $15,068,728.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $271,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,200. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Cognex by 103.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,797,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $214,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,314 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cognex by 15.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,260,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $368,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,420 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognex by 6.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,769,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $792,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,494 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the second quarter worth about $45,935,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognex by 41.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,345,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $149,230,000 after purchasing an additional 980,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. The company offers machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

