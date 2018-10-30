Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (CCE) Forecasted to Post FY2018 Earnings of $2.61 Per Share

Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2018 EPS estimates for Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report issued on Friday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.61 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.64. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coca-Cola European Partners’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

CCE has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola European Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.29.

CCE opened at $44.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.67. Coca-Cola European Partners has a twelve month low of $36.17 and a twelve month high of $46.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Coca-Cola European Partners had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,348,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,852,000 after acquiring an additional 871,324 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,644,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,045,000 after acquiring an additional 728,064 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,572,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,174,000 after acquiring an additional 698,437 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,206,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,659,000 after acquiring an additional 556,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund grew its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 309.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 670,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,233,000 after acquiring an additional 506,450 shares in the last quarter. 31.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers water, juice, isotonic, sparkling flavor and energy drink, and other products. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Monster brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Vio, Royal Bliss, Honest, and GLACÉAU Smartwater brands.

Recommended Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.