CM Finance (CMFN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CM Finance (NASDAQ:CMFN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “CM Finance Inc. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It invests primarily in middle-market companies in the U.S. The company invest through unitranche loans and standalone second and first lien loans with an emphasis on floating rate debt as well as in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies. CM Finance Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

CMFN has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded CM Finance from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded CM Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.75.

NASDAQ CMFN opened at $7.90 on Friday. CM Finance has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $108.25 million, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

CM Finance (NASDAQ:CMFN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The investment management company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.54. CM Finance had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 38.31%. The firm had revenue of $16.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CM Finance will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.66%. CM Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.94%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CM Finance stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CM Finance Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of CM Finance at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

About CM Finance

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

