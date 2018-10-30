CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 30,194 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,194 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $146,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 40.4% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 21,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period.

Shares of PHYS stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.83. 5,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,376. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $11.15.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (the Trust) is a closed-end trust. The Trust invests in unencumbered and fully allocated London Good Delivery (LGD) gold bars. The Trust was created to invest and hold substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. The Trust invests in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated physical gold bullion and does not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

