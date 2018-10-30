CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases New Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QSR traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.68. The company had a trading volume of 67,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.34. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 1-year low of $52.84 and a 1-year high of $66.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.40.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. UBS Group set a $74.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.80.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

