CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 2,040 Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,011 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 193.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 46.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BNS. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

NYSE:BNS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.84. 70,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,071. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $52.63 and a 12-month high of $66.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.39. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were issued a $0.6539 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 1st. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.19%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

