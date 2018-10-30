Citizens & Northern (CZNC) & Berkshire Bancorp (BERK) Head to Head Contrast

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) and Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens & Northern and Berkshire Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens & Northern 25.48% 9.31% 1.38% Berkshire Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

29.5% of Citizens & Northern shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Berkshire Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Citizens & Northern shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 70.4% of Berkshire Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Citizens & Northern and Berkshire Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens & Northern $62.02 million 4.98 $13.43 million N/A N/A Berkshire Bancorp $32.99 million 5.73 $4.93 million N/A N/A

Citizens & Northern has higher revenue and earnings than Berkshire Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Citizens & Northern has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Berkshire Bancorp has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Citizens & Northern pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Berkshire Bancorp does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Citizens & Northern and Berkshire Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens & Northern 0 1 0 0 2.00 Berkshire Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Citizens & Northern currently has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.35%. Given Citizens & Northern’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Citizens & Northern is more favorable than Berkshire Bancorp.

Summary

Citizens & Northern beats Berkshire Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits, as well as non-insured RepoSweep accounts. It also provides loans comprising mortgage loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments, such as commercial letters-of-credit. In addition, the company offers trust and financial management services consisting of administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans; investment management services; and a range of personal and commercial insurance products, as well as mutual funds, annuities, educational savings accounts, and other investment products through registered agents. It operates 26 banking offices in Bradford, Cameron, Lycoming, McKean, Potter, Sullivan, and Tioga counties in Pennsylvania, as well as Steuben County in New York. Citizens & Northern Corporation was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania.

About Berkshire Bancorp

Berkshire Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Berkshire Bank that provides community banking services primarily to businesses, professionals, and retail customers. The company offers various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial mortgage loans secured by office buildings, retail establishments, multi-family residential real estate, and other types of commercial property; commercial loans offered to businesses for inventory financing, working capital, machinery and equipment purchases, expansion, and other business purposes; and residential mortgage loans secured by first liens on one-to-four family owner-occupied or rental residential real estate, as well as residential single family construction loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and short-term fixed-rate consumer loans. The company also offers title insurance agency services; and acts as a qualified intermediary in connection with tax free exchanges under Section 1031 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. It operates through seven deposit-taking offices in New York City; four deposit-taking offices in Orange and Sullivan counties, New York; and one deposit taking office in Teaneck, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in New York, New York.

