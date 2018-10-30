Citigroup Boosts Boston Beer (SAM) Price Target to $290.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $285.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Beer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $381.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $290.00 price target on Boston Beer and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Boston Beer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $264.85.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

SAM stock traded up $17.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $311.36. The company had a trading volume of 87,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,013. Boston Beer has a one year low of $160.40 and a one year high of $329.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 51.81, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.67.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.14). Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $326.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.29, for a total transaction of $1,486,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $7,809,600 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter worth $397,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter worth $6,538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It sells approximately 60 beers under the Samuel Adams brand names; 10 flavored malt beverages under the Twisted Tea brand name; 20 hard cider beverages under the Angry Orchard brand; 5 hard sparkling waters under the Truly Spiked & Sparkling brand name; and approximately 50 beers under 4 brand names.

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.