Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Shares Bought by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,512 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.6% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4,313.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,814,373 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705,284 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,004,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,539,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630,488 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 9,183,708 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $393,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479,165 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,785,356 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $248,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,609,000. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 31,842 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $1,502,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Goeckeler sold 63,050 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total value of $2,999,288.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 547,019 shares in the company, valued at $26,021,693.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 450,620 shares of company stock worth $21,322,282 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.76.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $43.84 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.67 and a twelve month high of $49.47. The company has a market capitalization of $213.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.41%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

