CIRCOR International (CIR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $30.73

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.73 and last traded at $31.53, with a volume of 4154 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.41.

CIR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of CIRCOR International from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CIRCOR International in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CIRCOR International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIR. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 20.5% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,765,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,245,000 after acquiring an additional 300,570 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 4.5% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,014,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,498,000 after acquiring an additional 44,052 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the second quarter worth $18,001,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 12.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,769,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 5.4% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 193,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International Company Profile (NYSE:CIR)

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Advanced Flow Solutions, and Fluid Handling. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices, and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

