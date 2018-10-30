CIBC Lowers Canadian Tire (CTC.A) Price Target to C$179.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$188.00 to C$179.00 in a research report released on Monday.

CTC.A has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$200.00 to C$202.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, August 10th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$187.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Tire in a research report on Friday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$192.00 price objective on Canadian Tire and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a C$172.00 target price on Canadian Tire in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Tire has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$188.33.

Shares of CTC.A opened at C$148.81 on Monday. Canadian Tire has a 52-week low of C$140.60 and a 52-week high of C$180.21.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited is a Canada-based company, which operates through a range of businesses. The Company’s segments include Retail, CT REIT and Financial Services. Its retail segment operates through its retail banners, including Canadian Tire, PartSource, Petroleum, Mark’s, and the various FGL Sports banners.

