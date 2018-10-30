CHIPS Reaches Market Capitalization of $614,611.00 (CHIPS)

CHIPS (CURRENCY:CHIPS) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. CHIPS has a total market cap of $614,611.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of CHIPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CHIPS has traded 22% lower against the dollar. One CHIPS coin can now be purchased for $0.0293 or 0.00000463 BTC on major exchanges including BarterDEX and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CHIPS Profile

CHIPS (CHIPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 10th, 2017. CHIPS’s total supply is 20,995,342 coins. CHIPS’s official Twitter account is @SuperNETorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CHIPS

CHIPS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and BarterDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHIPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CHIPS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CHIPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

