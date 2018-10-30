Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Given New $400.00 Price Target at Barclays

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target increased by Barclays from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $512.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $490.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $535.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $433.16.

Shares of CMG opened at $440.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 66.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $247.51 and a 12-month high of $530.68.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 823,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.29, for a total transaction of $401,213,632.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 636.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 2,363 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 37 international Chipotle restaurants; and 8 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

