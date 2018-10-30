China Petroleum & Chemical Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (SNP)

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 974 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,773% compared to the average daily volume of 52 put options.

Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical stock opened at $79.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. China Petroleum & Chemical has a twelve month low of $69.60 and a twelve month high of $105.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.30.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.14. China Petroleum & Chemical had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $106.54 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that China Petroleum & Chemical will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,533,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,770,000 after buying an additional 40,870 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 416,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,444,000 after buying an additional 17,871 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 370,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,260,000 after buying an additional 17,546 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 199,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,993,000 after buying an additional 25,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,742,000 after buying an additional 8,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas, and chemical operations and businesses in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

