China Petroleum & Chemical Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (SNP)

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 974 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,773% compared to the average daily volume of 52 put options.
Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical stock opened at $79.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. China Petroleum & Chemical has a twelve month low of $69.60 and a twelve month high of $105.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.30.
China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.14. China Petroleum & Chemical had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $106.54 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that China Petroleum & Chemical will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,533,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,770,000 after buying an additional 40,870 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 416,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,444,000 after buying an additional 17,871 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 370,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,260,000 after buying an additional 17,546 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 199,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,993,000 after buying an additional 25,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,742,000 after buying an additional 8,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.
China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas, and chemical operations and businesses in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.
