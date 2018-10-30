Chicago Bridge & Iron (CBI) & Lime Energy (LIME) Critical Review

Chicago Bridge & Iron (NYSE:CBI) and Lime Energy (OTCMKTS:LIME) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chicago Bridge & Iron and Lime Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chicago Bridge & Iron $6.67 billion 0.25 -$1.46 billion ($1.86) -8.81 Lime Energy $112.62 million 0.49 -$3.15 million N/A N/A

Lime Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chicago Bridge & Iron.

Dividends

Chicago Bridge & Iron pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Lime Energy does not pay a dividend. Chicago Bridge & Iron pays out -3.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Chicago Bridge & Iron and Lime Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chicago Bridge & Iron -22.27% -22.97% -2.61% Lime Energy N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.0% of Chicago Bridge & Iron shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Chicago Bridge & Iron shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Lime Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Chicago Bridge & Iron and Lime Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chicago Bridge & Iron 0 9 1 0 2.10 Lime Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chicago Bridge & Iron currently has a consensus price target of $15.71, indicating a potential downside of 4.12%. Given Chicago Bridge & Iron’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Chicago Bridge & Iron is more favorable than Lime Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Chicago Bridge & Iron has a beta of 2.46, indicating that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lime Energy has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chicago Bridge & Iron beats Lime Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chicago Bridge & Iron Company Profile

Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. provides services to customers in energy infrastructure market. The Company provides services, such as conceptual design, technology, engineering, procurement, fabrication, modularization, construction, commissioning, maintenance, program management and environmental services. Its Engineering and Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services. Its Fabrication Services segment provides fabrication and erection of steel plate structures; fabrication of piping systems and process modules, and manufacturing and distribution of pipe and fittings. The Technology segment provides process technology licenses and associated engineering services, and catalysts, for petrochemical and refining industries, and offers process planning and project development services.

Lime Energy Company Profile

Lime Energy Co. engages in the designing and implementing energy efficiency programs for utilities in the United States. It offers direct install energy efficiency solutions for small and mid-size commercial and industrial business programs to enhance energy efficiency, and reduce energy-related expenditures and the impact of energy use on the environment. The company's solutions comprise energy efficient lighting upgrades and energy efficient mechanical upgrades. It also provides utility program management and implementation services, which comprise program design, program administration, customer recruitment-marketing and sales, and auditing and implementation of energy efficiency projects. The company was formerly known as Electric City Corp. and changed its name to Lime Energy Co. in September 2006. Lime Energy Co. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

