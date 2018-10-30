Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Realty Income Corp (O)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of Realty Income worth $13,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,317,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,630,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,367 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its position in Realty Income by 2,512.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,072,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,452 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 1,361.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 817,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,983,000 after purchasing an additional 761,717 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,888,000. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Realty Income by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 2,290,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,195,000 after purchasing an additional 228,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gregory Mclaughlin sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $179,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,388. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total value of $527,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,409.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,067 shares of company stock valued at $5,142,150. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of O stock opened at $61.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.11. Realty Income Corp has a one year low of $47.25 and a one year high of $61.34.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $328.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.95 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a nov 18 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 4.56%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 86.60%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on O. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Realty Income from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 price target on Realty Income and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.51.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,400 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

