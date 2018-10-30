Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (MKC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $14,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $137.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.44.

MKC opened at $140.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.79. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1-year low of $93.70 and a 1-year high of $143.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.57.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 5th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Alan D. Wilson sold 111,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total transaction of $15,605,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 218,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,739,159.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,000 shares of company stock valued at $28,845,490 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Industrial. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

