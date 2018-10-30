Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,059,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,490 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $13,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,163,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249,152 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,096,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200,422 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 382.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,895,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881,157 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 817.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,508,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170,709 shares in the last quarter. 18.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIRI stock opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a one year low of $5.17 and a one year high of $7.70.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 78.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.0121 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 target price (down from $8.50) on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.00 to $6.20 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music plus sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather programs, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop to country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

