Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 46.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Chesapeake Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CHK opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $5.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.86.

CHK has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.90.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania.

