Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (LNG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) will announce sales of $1.53 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN)’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.65 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.35 billion. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) reported sales of $1.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) will report full year sales of $6.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $7.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.60 billion to $9.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN).

Get Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) alerts:

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion.

Separately, US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNG opened at $56.81 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $71.03.

About Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (LNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.