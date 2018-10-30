Chegg Inc (CHGG) is Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC cut its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,636,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 204,673 shares during the period. Chegg accounts for 1.6% of Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $160,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 55.9% in the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 453,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,895,000 after acquiring an additional 162,590 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 13,729.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 645,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,338,000 after acquiring an additional 640,342 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the third quarter worth approximately $412,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 61.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 15,266 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 6.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 8,690 shares during the period.

Get Chegg alerts:

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $4,392,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. York sold 25,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $727,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 565,000 shares of company stock worth $16,156,650 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHGG traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.22. 6,036,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 10.11 and a quick ratio of 10.11. Chegg Inc has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $32.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -291.33, a P/E/G ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.51.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a positive return on equity of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $74.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chegg Inc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHGG has been the topic of a number of research reports. First Analysis raised shares of Chegg from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Chegg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chegg from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Chegg from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chegg currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Featured Article: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.