Chegg (CHGG) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $20.84, but opened at $22.99. Chegg shares last traded at $26.32, with a volume of 6208785 shares changing hands.

The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $74.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.02 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a positive return on equity of 0.87%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHGG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chegg from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. First Analysis upgraded shares of Chegg from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chegg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $3,814,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,378,305 shares in the company, valued at $60,480,296.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John E. York sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $727,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 565,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,156,650. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 54.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 13,266 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 34.8% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 13,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 10.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,663,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,597,000 after purchasing an additional 450,585 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 25.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the second quarter worth approximately $178,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 10.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -292.44, a P/E/G ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.51.

About Chegg (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

