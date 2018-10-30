Chegg (CHGG) Raised to Outperform at First Analysis

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) was upgraded by analysts at First Analysis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. First Analysis’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CHGG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chegg from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Craig Hallum raised Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Chegg from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Get Chegg alerts:

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.11, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -255.44, a PEG ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.51. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.82.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $74.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Chegg news, General Counsel Dave Jr. Borders sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $424,650.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 467,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,237,303.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $3,814,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,378,305 shares in the company, valued at $60,480,296.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 565,000 shares of company stock worth $16,156,650. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHGG. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Chegg by 54.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 13,266 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Chegg by 34.8% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 13,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Chegg by 10.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,663,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,597,000 after purchasing an additional 450,585 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Chegg by 25.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.