Chegg (CHGG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $74.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.02 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -255.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 10.11. Chegg has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $32.82.

In other Chegg news, General Counsel Dave Jr. Borders sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $424,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 467,584 shares in the company, valued at $13,237,303.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $4,660,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,435,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,669,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 565,000 shares of company stock worth $16,156,650 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHGG shares. First Analysis upgraded Chegg from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Chegg from $23.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chegg from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Chegg from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a report on Friday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

