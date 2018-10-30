Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases New Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 529,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,056,000 after purchasing an additional 33,988 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 20,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 51,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 20,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 18,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $2,160,872.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 808,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,967,353.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,090 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total transaction of $362,858.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,823.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 945 shares of company stock valued at $112,226 and have sold 377,684 shares valued at $44,289,589. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.93.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $114.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.65. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.40 and a 52 week high of $122.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $601.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.22 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 31.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, energy, and financial markets in the United States and internationally. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses.

