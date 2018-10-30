Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS) Stake Decreased by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,466 shares during the period. Chart Industries makes up about 1.2% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.26% of Chart Industries worth $6,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 7.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 8.7% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 2.2% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 53,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 19.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 64,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GTLS traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,717. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.39 and a 1-year high of $80.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GTLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.20.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment, packaged solutions, and value-add services for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy & Chemicals (E&C), Distribution & Storage (D&S), and BioMedical. The E&C segment primarily provides brazed aluminum heat exchangers, Core-in-Kettle heat exchangers, air cooled heat exchangers, cold boxes, and process systems, as well as axial cooling fans for power, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refining end user applications.

