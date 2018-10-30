Centurylink (CTL) Shares Gap Up to $19.37

Shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.98, but opened at $19.37. Centurylink shares last traded at $19.76, with a volume of 9896411 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Centurylink from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen set a $20.00 price target on shares of Centurylink and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centurylink presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Centurylink had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 4.50%. Centurylink’s revenue was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Centurylink Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centurylink news, Director Glen F. Post III sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTL. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Centurylink by 16,940.6% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Centurylink by 210.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Centurylink in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Centurylink by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Finally, Bristol Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centurylink in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

