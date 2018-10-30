Century Communities (CCS) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS)’s share price was down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.41 and last traded at $20.64. Approximately 853,679 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 168% from the average daily volume of 318,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.28.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CCS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Century Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.50 to $31.50 in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $671.06 million, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 5th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. Century Communities had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 14.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Century Communities Inc will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 8,812.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the second quarter valued at about $270,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 36.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the second quarter valued at about $325,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Communities (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in California, Colorado, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and the provision of mortgage services and title services to its home buyers.

