Century Communities (CCS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Century Communities (NYSE: CCS):

10/29/2018 – Century Communities had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $42.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/17/2018 – Century Communities was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Century Communities, Inc. is a home building and construction company. Its activities comprise land acquisition, development, and entitlements; and the acquisition, development, construction, marketing, and sale of various single-family detached and attached residential home projects. The Company operates in major metropolitan markets in Colorado, Texas and Nevada. Century Communities, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

10/11/2018 – Century Communities was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/9/2018 – Century Communities was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Century Communities, Inc. is a home building and construction company. Its activities comprise land acquisition, development, and entitlements; and the acquisition, development, construction, marketing, and sale of various single-family detached and attached residential home projects. The Company operates in major metropolitan markets in Colorado, Texas and Nevada. Century Communities, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

9/22/2018 – Century Communities was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/21/2018 – Century Communities was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $31.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $38.50.

CCS traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Century Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $671.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Century Communities Inc alerts:

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 5th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 4.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that Century Communities Inc will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after acquiring an additional 13,131 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter worth $479,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter worth $420,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 8,812.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the second quarter worth $325,000. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in California, Colorado, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and the provision of mortgage services and title services to its home buyers.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.