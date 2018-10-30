Century Casinos (CNTY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.99

Shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.99 and last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 7636 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNTY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Century Casinos from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Century Casinos from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Century Casinos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $181.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $39.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.55 million. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 2.20%. On average, research analysts expect that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Century Casinos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,773,000. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in Century Casinos by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 232,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 52,326 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Century Casinos by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 249,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 140,025 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Century Casinos by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 35,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Century Casinos by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 905,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 92,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

