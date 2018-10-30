Century Aluminum (CENX) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CENX. ValuEngine cut Century Aluminum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Macquarie set a $13.00 target price on Century Aluminum and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Aluminum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Century Aluminum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Century Aluminum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

CENX stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $676.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Century Aluminum has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $24.77.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $481.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.09 million. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 1.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 108,136 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 103,939 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 116,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 7,395 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 723,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,398,000 after buying an additional 92,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.