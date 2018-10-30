Century Aluminum (CENX) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CENX. ValuEngine cut Century Aluminum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Macquarie set a $13.00 target price on Century Aluminum and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Aluminum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Century Aluminum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Century Aluminum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.63.
CENX stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $676.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Century Aluminum has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $24.77.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 108,136 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 103,939 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 116,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 7,395 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 723,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,398,000 after buying an additional 92,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.
Century Aluminum Company Profile
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
