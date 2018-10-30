Centerstate Bank (CSFL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Brean Capital

Brean Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) in a report issued on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Centerstate Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Centerstate Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Sandler O’Neill cut Centerstate Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Centerstate Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.60.

Get Centerstate Bank alerts:

Shares of CSFL traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,993. Centerstate Bank has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $32.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%.

In related news, Director James H. Bingham sold 2,500 shares of Centerstate Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,476.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centerstate Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centerstate Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Centerstate Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Centerstate Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centerstate Bank

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries in Florida. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Centerstate Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerstate Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.