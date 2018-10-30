Centerstate Bank (CSFL) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CSFL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centerstate Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Brean Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centerstate Bank in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Centerstate Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.60.

CSFL opened at $23.94 on Tuesday. Centerstate Bank has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

In other Centerstate Bank news, Director James H. Bingham sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,677,476.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centerstate Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centerstate Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centerstate Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centerstate Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

About Centerstate Bank

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries in Florida. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

