Centene Corp (CNC) Stake Lowered by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the period. Centene accounts for approximately 1.0% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Centene were worth $36,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNC. Tavio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,773,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,679,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

CNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

In other Centene news, EVP Christopher D. Bowers sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total transaction of $553,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $2,175,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,957,590 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CNC stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.56. The company had a trading volume of 50,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Centene Corp has a 12 month low of $90.07 and a 12 month high of $148.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.93 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Article: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.