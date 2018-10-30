Cedar Fair (FUN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 2,149.78%. The firm had revenue of $663.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. Cedar Fair’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cedar Fair updated its FY 2018 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $51.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.34. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $70.82.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cedar Fair and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cedar Fair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

In related news, Director Thomas Klein bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.17 per share, for a total transaction of $511,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,734.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

