Cedar Fair (FUN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 2,149.78%. The firm had revenue of $663.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. Cedar Fair’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cedar Fair updated its FY 2018 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $51.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.34. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $70.82.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cedar Fair and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cedar Fair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.
About Cedar Fair
Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.
