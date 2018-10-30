CBL & Associates Properties (CBL) Shares Up 6.9%

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) shares shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.64 and last traded at $3.56. 7,441,174 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 3,634,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CBL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of CBL & Associates Properties from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 13th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CBL & Associates Properties from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $4.19.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The company has a market cap of $574.98 million, a P/E ratio of 1.71, a PEG ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.96.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $214.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.72 million. CBL & Associates Properties had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 2.52%. CBL & Associates Properties’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.47%. CBL & Associates Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,661 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in CBL & Associates Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 27,668 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile (NYSE:CBL)

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates retail properties. The firm engages in owning, developing, acquiring, leasing, managing and operating regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. It operates through Malls and All Other segments.

