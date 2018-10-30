CBL & Associates Properties (CBL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. CBL & Associates Properties had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $206.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. CBL & Associates Properties updated its FY 2018 guidance to $1.70-1.80 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $1.70-1.80 EPS.

Shares of CBL opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.71, a P/E/G ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.96. CBL & Associates Properties has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.47%. CBL & Associates Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CBL shares. ValuEngine cut shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CBL & Associates Properties from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of CBL & Associates Properties from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $4.19.

About CBL & Associates Properties

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates retail properties. The firm engages in owning, developing, acquiring, leasing, managing and operating regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. It operates through Malls and All Other segments.

