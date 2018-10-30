CBL & Associates Properties (CBL) Hits New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

Shares of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $3.18 and last traded at $3.46, with a volume of 266960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). CBL & Associates Properties had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $206.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. CBL & Associates Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.86%. CBL & Associates Properties’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded CBL & Associates Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CBL & Associates Properties from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on CBL & Associates Properties from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. CBL & Associates Properties has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $4.19.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,567,000. Boulegeris Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boulegeris Investments Inc. now owns 293,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 46,420 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,739,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,853,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,467,000 after buying an additional 638,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,341,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,592,000 after buying an additional 29,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.98 million, a PE ratio of 1.68, a P/E/G ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.96.

CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile (NYSE:CBL)

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates retail properties. The firm engages in owning, developing, acquiring, leasing, managing and operating regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. It operates through Malls and All Other segments.

