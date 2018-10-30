Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Stake Increased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,442,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,069,000 after buying an additional 327,470 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,239,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,834,000 after buying an additional 145,707 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,147,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,325,000 after buying an additional 151,960 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,976,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,086,000 after buying an additional 67,200 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,957,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,581,000 after buying an additional 374,038 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $113.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.06 and a 1-year high of $173.24. The firm has a market cap of $68.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.03. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 44.13% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 35,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.18, for a total transaction of $5,404,163.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,312.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $171.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $120.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.55.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

