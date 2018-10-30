Caterpillar (CAT) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $168.00 to $142.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Caterpillar traded as low as $112.06 and last traded at $113.67, with a volume of 1238893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.05.

CAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Caterpillar to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank set a $177.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.55.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 35,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.18, for a total transaction of $5,404,163.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,312.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 34,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.03. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 44.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 22nd will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

