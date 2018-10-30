CashBet Coin (CBC) Achieves Market Cap of $3.38 Million

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. One CashBet Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0270 or 0.00000427 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin and Bittrex. During the last week, CashBet Coin has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. CashBet Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.38 million and $16,906.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007039 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003546 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015780 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00149094 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00242589 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $639.95 or 0.10159477 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012418 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

CashBet Coin Token Profile

CashBet Coin’s launch date was March 21st, 2018. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 430,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,263,486 tokens. CashBet Coin’s official website is coin.cashbet.com . CashBet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here

CashBet Coin Token Trading

CashBet Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBet Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CashBet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

